Details Revealed for Gegege no Kitarō Creator Shigeru Mizuki's Large-Scale Exhibition in Tokyo

Further details about “The Yōkai of Shigeru Mizuki : Nightly Procession of Monsters ~This is How the Monsters were Born~", the first large-scale exhibition of GeGeGe no Kitarō creator Shigeru Mizuki 's works, have been revealed, including information about the exhibition structure, highlights, and café event.

The exhibition, which commemorates what would have been Mizuki's 100th birthday, will be held from July 8 to September 4 at Tokyo City View, a space located on the 52nd floor of the Roppongi Hills Mori Tower in Tokyo.

At the entrance, visitors will be greeted by bronze statues inspired by the bronze yokai statues that line Sakaiminato City in Tottori Prefecture, Mizuki's birthplace, as well as windows adorned with lanterns bearing the names of yōkai. In addition, yokai illustrations from Mizuki Shigeru No Yokai Ehon will be displayed, and visitors can use the AR camera in the "Street Museum" sightseeing experience app to take photos with five yokai hidden within the venue.

The exhibition will be further divided into "chapters". Chapter 1, "The Yokai Life of Shigeru Mizuki ," will explore the origins of Mizuki's lifelong obsession with yōkai. Chapter 2, "Exploring Yokai in Secondhand Bookstores," will exhibit yōkai-related books in Mizuki's collection, including The Illustrated Night Parade of a Hundred Demons (Gazu Hyakki Yagyo) by Sekien Toriyama and A Discourse on Yokai (Yokai Dangi) by Kunio Yanagita .

Chapter 3, " Shigeru Mizuki 's Yokai Workshop," will detail Mizuki's method of creating yokai paintings, and the theater will feature a clip from Mizuki Shigeru No Yokai Ehon edited for this exhibition. Chapter 4, " Shigeru Mizuki 's Nightly Procession of Monsters," will display Mizuki's paintings of yōkai living in mountains, water, villages, and houses.

Finally, the café THE SUN & THE MOON, located next to the exhibition site, will become the "Yokai no Mori Cafe" for a limited time and offer a special menu in collaboration with the exhibition. A total of eight themed main courses, drinks, and desserts will be available. The dessert menu will also change between the first and second halves of the exhibition's duration.

Shigeru Mizuki was a manga creator, yōkai illustrator, and researcher. He was famous for his manga about yōkai—Japanese supernatural creatures—and his manga and research into yōkai is largely responsible for the popularity that yōkai stories have today. Mizuki was the first Japanese creator to win a major award at France's Angoulême International Comics Festival when he won the Fauve d'Or: Prix du Meilleur Album in 2007 for NonNonBâ . He was also honored as a Person of Cultural Merit by the Japanese government in 2010. Mizuki passed away in November 2015 at 93 years old.

