Nodame Cantabile Music Manga Gets 20th Anniversary Exhibit, Concert

Tomoko Ninomiya 's Nodame Cantabile manga will celebrate its 20th anniversary with an art exhibit and a music concert. The exhibit will take place in Tokyo and Osaka this fall, while the concert will take place in Tokyo's SUNTORY Hall on October 28.

Orchestral conductor Daisuke Mogi , who offered research assistance on the manga, will supervise the concert. The orchestra comprises core members of the " Nodame Orchestra " which performed for the drama and anime series. The concertmaster is Yomiuri Nippon Symphony Orchestra 's Kota Nagahara. Early ticket applications are open on e-plus.

The original manga series centers around Nodame and Chiaki, two music students who drive themselves and each other to greater artistic heights, and find themselves on parallel paths in Japan and later Europe.

Ninomiya launched the manga in Kiss in 2001, and ended it in 2009. Kodansha published 23 compiled book volumes for the series. Del Rey published 16 volumes of the manga in North America until the publisher ceased releasing manga. The manga was adapted into three television anime series, and has also received live-action drama and film adaptations.

Source: Comic Natalie