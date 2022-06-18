hololive's Gawr Gura Celebrates Record-Breaking 4 Million Subscribers

The adorable shark personality is the first VTuber to reach this milestone

Cover Corp announced in a press release on Thursday that the hololive Virtual YouTuber Gawr Gura has achieved four million subscribers—a first among Virtual YouTubers. She achieved the milestone during a stream of the WWE 2K22 game on Thursday.

Gawr Gura debuted as part of the hololive English branch in September 2020. She is "a descendant of the Lost City of Atlantis, who swam to Earth while saying, 'It's so boring down there LOLOLOL!' She bought her clothes (and her shark hat) in the human world and she really loves them. In her spare time, she enjoys talking to marine life."

The next most popular VTuber is Kizuna Ai , who has over 3 million subscribers on her main channel, but is currently on indefinite hiatus.

Source: Press Release