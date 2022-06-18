Kouji Seo's Megami no Café Terrace Manga, Street Fighter Games Reveal Collaboration

This year's 29th issue of Kodansha 's Weekly Shōnen Magazine revealed on Wednesday that Kouji Seo 's Megami no Café Terrace (The Café Terrace of the Goddesses) manga and CAPCOM 's Street Fighter fighting game series will get a collaboration. The announcement did not reveal more details about the collaboration, but revealed the below visual by Seo.

CAPCOM recently unveiled Street Fighter 6 , the newest game in its iconic and long-running fighting game franchise. The game will launch for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam in 2023.

Megami no Café Terrace is a harem romantic comedy that centers on Hayato Kasukabe, a man who got into Tokyo University on his first try, but receives news of his grandmother's passing. He returns to his family's cafe and his childhood home for the first time in three years, but there he finds five girls working in the cafe, all claiming to be part of his grandfather's family.

Seo ( Fuuka , A Town Where You Live , Suzuka ) launched the manga in Weekly Shōnen Magazine in February 2021. Kodansha published the manga's sixth compiled book volume on Friday.

