The Blue Period. Exhibit Holds Art Workshop

Visitors can create oil paintings to "find their own blue"

The art exhibit of Tsubasa Yamaguchi 's The Blue Period. manga will hold weekend art workshops for visitors during its duration from June 18 to September 27.

The PIGMENT TOKYO art materials lab will run the "Your Blue" workshop, where participants create oil paintings with blue colors, which they can take home. One painting will be selected from the 100 participants to be selected at the exhibit itself.

The impetus behind the collaboration is to encourage people to find the blue scattered around the Tennozu area, where both the exhibit and PIGMENT TOKYO are based.

In addition, the nearby WHAT CAFÉ will serve four exclusive drink items in collaboration with the exhibit. Exhibit visitors will get a 200 yen discount from their purchases.

The " Blue Period Exhibition: Art is a gift?" exhibit will run in the Warehouse Terrada G1 Building in Tennozu, Tokyo, from June 18 to September 27. Visitors will be able to vicariously experience the story of Yatora and his friends, with approximately 50 physical art pieces, an immersive theater, and analysis of famous artworks.

The exhibit also includes 34 art pieces by real-life art school students across Japan, which depict the manga's first six volume covers with various art techniques, including charcoal, pencil sketches, and oil painting.

Yamaguchi launched the manga in Kodansha 's Afternoon magazine in June 2017. Kodansha Comics licensed the manga, and it describes the story:

Yatora is the perfect high school student, with good grades and lots of friends. It's an effortless performance, and, ultimately … a dull one. But he wanders into the art room one day, and a lone painting captures his eye, awakening him to a kind of beauty he never knew. Compelled and consumed, he dives in headfirst—and he's about to learn how savage and unforgiving art can be!

The anime debuted on Netflix in Japan on September 25, and then had its Japanese television premiere on October 1. Netflix began streaming weekly episodes of the anime outside of Japan on October 9.

