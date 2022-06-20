2nd Naruto Collab in Fortnite Launches on June 24

Newest wave will add Hinata, Gaara, Itachi, Orochimaru costumes

The Naruto Shippūden anime series will launch its second collaboration with Epic Games' Fortnite video game on June 24. Weekly Shonen Jump 's 29th issue reported on Monday that the newest tie-in will add Hinata, Gaara, Itachi, and Orochimaru costumes. Naruto -themed accessories and gliders will also be available.

The game's official Twitter account teased the collab on Thursday under the title "Rivals!"

Epic Games released the Fortnite survival game as an early-access title in 2017 and it has since debuted on PC, the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One consoles, and on mobile devices. The game, which is notable for its pop culture crossover content, also has a strong presence in Japan. In 2018, manga artist Naoto Katsumi ( Kiwamero! Pokémon B·W , Double Deca ) drew a collaboration gag manga with Fortnite for the Coro Coro Comic children's manga magazine.