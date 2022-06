The Beam Rifle from the Mobile Suit Gundam series is getting a life-sized toy version in Japan that will shoot rubber bands. It can shoot up to four rubber bands before it needs to be reloaded, and it also comes with targets in the form of Char's red Zaku and Zeong.

Premium Bandai will start selling the 225 millimeter toy in early July, costing 935 yen (approximately US$7).

Source: Gundam.info