Pop Team Epic Creator Bkub Okawa Debuts as a VTuber
posted on by Kim Morrissy
Last October, Pop Team Epic creator Bkub Okawa launched a YouTube channel to commemorate his 35th birthday. Now he's debuting a Virtual YouTuber avatar for the channel, branding himself as a "crummy middle-aged young boy VTuber."
He revealed his character design on his Twitter account on Monday ahead of the stream. Illustrator Okogemaru Nekosuke drew the character, and Shigehiro handled the Live2D modeling.
宮っ子クソ中年少年Vtuber大川ぶくぶです！— 大川ぶくぶ/bkub (@bkub_comic) June 20, 2022
明日お披露目配信をやりますhttps://t.co/xM5L78O6rz pic.twitter.com/TPD8wxSkgV
The formal reveal stream took place on Tuesday, linked below:
The VTuber reveal represents yet another big move in Okawa's life; he announced his marriage just last month. The popular comedy manga artist regularly streams his video game playthroughs on his channel, from Final Fantasy XIV to classics like Tokimeki Memorial.
[Via Nijimen]