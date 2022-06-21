Pop Team Epic Creator Bkub Okawa Debuts as a VTuber

The popular comedy manga artist brands himself as a "crummy middle-aged young boy VTuber"

Last October, Pop Team Epic creator Bkub Okawa launched a YouTube channel to commemorate his 35th birthday. Now he's debuting a Virtual YouTuber avatar for the channel, branding himself as a "crummy middle-aged young boy VTuber."

He revealed his character design on his Twitter account on Monday ahead of the stream. Illustrator Okogemaru Nekosuke drew the character, and Shigehiro handled the Live2D modeling.

The formal reveal stream took place on Tuesday, linked below:

The VTuber reveal represents yet another big move in Okawa's life; he announced his marriage just last month. The popular comedy manga artist regularly streams his video game playthroughs on his channel, from Final Fantasy XIV to classics like Tokimeki Memorial .

[Via Nijimen]