Sonic the Hedgehog 2 Film Japanese Dub Casts hololive's Inugami Korone

Film will open in Japan on August 19

The Sonic the Hedgehog franchise 's Sonic Station Live! livestream announced that Paramount Pictures ' Sonic the Hedgehog 2 sequel film will cast the hololive Virtual YouTuber Inugami Korone in the Japanese dub for an unspecified role.

The film opened in the United States on April 8, and it will open in Japan on August 19.

In addition, the franchise 's Japanese Twitter account unveiled Korone's collaboration outfit design, shown below:

Korone appeared in this outfit in the livestream, where she briefly streamed the Sonic Origins game collection. The new collection of remastered Sonic the Hedgehog games lauched for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, Xbox One, Switch, and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store on Thursday.

Finally, Korone will hold a simultaneous event with the Sega Sound Team at a later date.

Korone debuted in April 2019. She is part of the "hololive Gamers! " group alongside Shirakami Fubuki, Ookami Mio and Nekomata Okayu. She is particularly well known for streaming horror games, indie games, and old-school games.

Sources: Sonic Station Live! livestream, Sonic the Hedgehog Twitter account