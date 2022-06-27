Love Live! Nijigasaki High School Idol Club Anime Opens Fan Submissions For Song Title, Theme

Winning entrant will have their name printed in song's CD booklet

The Love Live! Nijigasaki High School Idol Club anime series is seeking suggestions from fans for a new song title and theme, as part of its "Make a New Song With You" project. Submissions are open via the online form from June 25 to July 2. The winning entrant will have their name printed in the eventual song's CD booklet.

Note that all legal rights to the song will belong to Bandai Namco Filmworks , and that the submissions are restricted to titles and keywords rather than full lyrics. The company may modify or adapt the winning idea as they see fit.

The "Radio! Anigasaki Public Recording" show on July 10 will include a segment where participating members clap their hands, which will be recorded as sound assets. The assets will be used in the upcoming song.

The Love Live! Nijigasaki High School Idol Club anime's second season premiered on April 2. Crunchyroll is streaming the anime as it airs. The first season premiered on the Tokyo MX channel as well as on the Bandai Channel , Line Live, and YouTube Live streaming services in October 2020.

Crunchyroll describes the anime:

Nijigasaki High School is known for their diverse subjects and the freedom they give to students. Second-year student Yu Takasaki has been turned on to the charms of school idols, so she knocks on the door of the School Idol Club with her friend, Ayumu Uehara. Sometimes friends, sometimes rivals, the members of this club each contribute their own thoughts and motivations to the group.

The franchise 's staff introduced the members of Nijigasaki Academy's Idol Appreciation Club in 2017 as part of KLab Games and Bushiroad 's Love Live! School Idol Festival smartphone game's "Perfect Dream Project " (PDP).