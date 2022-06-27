SPY×FAMILY Uniqlo T-Shirts Come to United States on July 7

Collection features 4 US$19.90 short-sleeve shirt designs for adults

UNIQLO Japan's adorable SPY×FAMILY shirts are coming to stores in the United States on July 7. The collection features four short-sleeve shirt designs for adults, costing US$19.90 each.

Particularly noteworthy is the shirt which depicts Anya tucked away in a shirt pocket. This shirt is also inspired by the series' Stella star motif, which indicate whether a student is "Elegant" or "Not Elegant."

The shirts will also be available to purchase through the online store from July 7, mid-morning ET.

Source: Uniqlo via Siliconera