Transgender Manga Artist Launches Manga Inspired By His Youth

Manga artist Shin Kanzaki launched the Haikei, Seken-sama (Dear Society) manga on Shinchosha 's Kurage Bunch web manga serialization service on Tuesday. The manga is inspired by Kanzaki's personal experiences as a transgender man.

The publisher describes the story as follows:

A hidden youth depicted by an LGBT creator. Some 10 years or so ago, a high school student from a regional town named Rino Tachi went to an all-girls school, studied here and there, and enjoyed talking with his female friends. He was an "ordinary" girl, except for his pervasive feeling of unease within his body. A story of "love" set in a time that demanded even more conformity than now, about living one's fullest life while hiding the discontent. A story about searching for oneself.

In a Q&A included in the publisher's press release, Kanzaki commented that he wrote the manga as a way of conveying to others with similar experiences that they are not alone. He also hoped that people from all walks of society can identify with the feelings portrayed in the story, which go beyond LGBT-specific issues.

Kanzaki debuted as a manga artist in 2013 with Hangyaku no Kage-tsukai (The Rebel Shadow Master), published by Kodansha .

Sources: Comic Natalie, Press Release