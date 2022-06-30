×
Interest
Sammy Establishes NFT Service Company with Kadokawa, Good Smile, USP

posted on by Kim Morrissy
Sammy holds 68% of capital; Kadokawa, Good Smile, USP hold 10% each

Entertainment company Sammy Corporation announced on Monday that it is establishing the "O-DEN" NFT (non-fungible token) service with joint investments from Kadokawa, Good Smile Company, and Ultra Super Pictures (USP).

Sammy will hold 68% of the 250 million yen (approximately US$1.8 million) capital, while Kadokawa, Good Smile Company, and USP will hold 10% each. Kenichi Tokumura, Senior Vice President at Sammy will be the representative director of the new company.

The company's purpose is to plan, develop, and implement goods and services that make use of blockchain technology. It will also develop, produce, and sell NFTs.

In June 2021, Sammy provided NFTs to sell through the nanakusa OEM & NFT Consulting service, and in March 2022 it launched its "Sammy Store NFT" e-commerce site. In May, Sammy announced an NFT collaboration project with the rock band KEYTALK.

Source: Animation Business Journal (Tadashi Sudo)

