Yuri Lowenthal Teases Charity Hip-hop Album With Naruto English Dub Cast Members

New cast members to be announced every week leading up to August 19 release

Voice actor Yuri Lowenthal teased on Twitter on Tuesday that he and other members of the Naruto English dub cast will be participating in a hip-hop album. The record, titled "FIRE STYLE," will release on August 19.

Lowenthal posted a preview of his performance, embedded below:

So we know you didn't ask for it, but we couldn't stop ourselves, so on Aug 19 @BigLugg and I will be dropping FIRE STYLE, a full length NARUTO-themed hip hop record. With MANY guest stars from the English cast! So stay tuned and spread the word! #naruto #sasuke #music #firestyle pic.twitter.com/LbuLqV2uye — Yuri Lowenthal (@YuriLowenthal) June 28, 2022

Mark Mazurek (A.K.A. Big Lugg), who is producing the album, told ANN that the proceeds will go to charity. New cast members will be announced every week leading up to the release.

Lowenthal played Sasuke Uchiha in the Naruto anime series. He is also known for playing Barnaby Brooks Jr. in Tiger & Bunny , Suzaku Kururugi in Code Geass , Simon in Gurren Lagann , Ben Tennyson in Ben 10 , and Spider-Man in Marvel's Spider-Man .