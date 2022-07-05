Official Mob Psycho Twitter Account Says It's 'Really Sad' After Opening Leaked Online After AX Panel

"I appreciate those who followed our request not to record and upload the OP. Those who did… well… we are just really sad."

The Mob Psycho 100 franchise 's official Twitter account commented on leaked information from the anime's panel at Anime Expo on Sunday. It wrote: "I appreciate those who followed our request not to record and upload the OP. Those who did… well… we are just really sad."

Thank you for coming to Mob Psycho 100 kickoff panel at #AnimeExpo2022 !!!!

Hope you enjoyed it like we did.



Those who did… well… we are just really sad.#mobpsycho100 pic.twitter.com/YxYLrRfeww — モブサイコ100 (@mobpsycho_anime) July 4, 2022

A recording of the opening taken by an attendee at the panel appeared on YouTube shortly after the panel on Sunday and has yet to be removed. It has accumulated over 44,000 views as of this writing.

MOB CHOIR will perform the anime's opening theme song "1." Crunchyroll previewed the full opening sequence for the anime's third season during the panel.

Crunchyroll will host the premiere of the first two episodes of the anime at its Crunchyroll Expo event on August 5-7. Crunchyroll will stream the anime worldwide excluding Asia in Japanese with English subtitles and with an English dub as it airs in Japan, beginning in October.