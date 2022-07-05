Ultraman Gets Crossover Comic Book Mini Series With Marvel

Spider-Man, Iron Man, Captain Marvel fight kaiju in the Ultraman universe

Tsuburaya Productions and Marvel Comics announced at the Ultraman panel at Anime Expo on Saturday that they are producing a crossover comic book mini series debuting in 2023. Spider-Man, Iron Man, and Captain Marvel will enter the Ultraman universe, where they team up with the eponymous Ultraman and Ultraseven to battle kaiju and supervillains.

Kyle Higgins ( Batman: Gates of Gotham , Power Rangers ) and Mat Groom ( Self/Made , The Rise of Ultraman ) will write the series.

The series will be part of Tsuburaya Productions and Marvel Comics ' Ultraman comic book continuity, which launched in 2020. Previous installments include The Rise of Ultraman , The Trials of Ultraman , and the upcoming The Mystery of Ultraseven .

Tsuburaya Productions ' Ultraman franchise launched in 1966, and celebrated its 55th anniversary in 2021. Studio Khara 's new Shin Ultraman film opened in Japan on May 13. Shin Godzilla director Shinji Higuchi and his Higuchi-Gumi team helmed the project, and Evangelion creator Hideaki Anno was in charge of planning and scripts.