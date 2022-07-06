×
Transformers Get Cute Anime Girl Makeover

posted on by Kim Morrissy
Kotobukiya announces Bishoujo versions of Optimus Prime, Megatron, Bumblebee

Kotobukiya announced pre-orders for the Optimus Prime statue in its "Transformers Bishoujo" line last Thursday. The statue reimagines the iconic Transformer as an adorable anime girl, which nevertheless faithfully captures the details of Optimus Prime's original parts.

The head part can be switched out for a battle mask version.

Interested in seeing other beautified Transformers? Kotobukiya confirmed that Megatron and Bumblebee statues are also in the works.

The products will be available in overseas regions via international partners, but are a Kotobukiya shop exclusive within Japan.

Shunya Yamashita (Dai - Shogun - Great Revolution) designed the characters for Kotobukiya's long-running "Bishoujo" series, which Kotobukiya first launched in 2009.

Update: At its Anime Expo panel on Sunday, Kotobukiya held a surprise poll to let attendes decide on the next character to get the Bishoujo treatment. Starscream won against Jazz and Soundwave. [Via Transformer World 2005<]

Source: Kotobukiya blog via Transformer World 2005

