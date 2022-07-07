Blood: The Last Vampire's Katsuya Terada Marries Idol Tama Himeno

Idol Tama Himeno announced on her Twitter account on Thursday that she and manga artist Katsuya Terada have gotten married. She thanked everyone for their support and vowed that the two of them will live their fullest lives while working hard at their respective crafts.

Himeno serves as the MC for Terada's livedrawing events. In 2021, Terada drew a the cover illustration for Himeno's Hair Nude zine.

Terada was born in 1963, and is known for his work as the original character designer for Blood: The Last Vampire , and as the creator of The Monkey King manga series. He has also worked as a designer on such anime projects as Space Dandy , Yona Yona Penguin , and Silk Road Kids , and has also produced designs for the live-action Devilman and Cutie Honey films.

Himeno was born in 1993, and is a member of the indie idol unit Boku to George, is part of the Hime to Mahou duo with DJ and manga artist Daisuke Nishijima , and a vocalist for the Friendly Spoon band. She played a guest voice role in the ON-GAKU: Our Sound anime film.