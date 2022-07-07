Kiki's Delivery Service Celebrates Return to North American Cinemas With Merch

Film screens in select theaters on July 31, August 1, August 3

Studio Ghibli 's Kiki's Delivery Service film will screen in select theaters in North America on July 31, August 1, and August 3, as part of GKIDS and Fathom Events ' Ghibli Fest 2022 event. To celebrate the occasion, as well as the 33 years since the film's original release, Bandai Namco Toys & Collectibles America is offering officially licensed Studio Ghibli merchandise, available now for online purchase.

Ensky's Memory of Koriko Paper Theater creates a multi-layered paper 3-D scene of Kiki flying with Jiji in their town of Koriko. It costs US$17 and is available through the Bandai Namco Shop.

Marushin 's Jiji Die-cut Pillow measures approximately 13" tall by 12" wide. It is cut in the shape of Jiji, the black cat, and is filled with shredded memory foam. It costs US$28 and is available through the Bandai Namco Shop.

Ensky's Jiji Assortment Stacking Figure features various characters and items taken directly from the film. It costs US$27.10 and is available through Amazon.

The Ghibli Fest 2022 event has so far screened Princess Mononoke , Ponyo , and The Cat Returns . Only Yesterday will screen on August 28 and 29. Howl's Moving Castle will screen on September 25, 26, and 28. Spirited Away will screen on October 30, November 1, and November 2.

All screenings will have both subtitled and English dubbed versions. The screenings will also include bonus content.

Source: Email Correspondence