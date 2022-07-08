2channel Founder Hiroyuki Nishimura Stars In New Isekai Web Manga

A new manga that debuted on the Tonari no Young Jump manga website on Friday stars 2channel website founder Hiroyuki Nishimura in an unexpected role—the hero of an isekai fantasy.

The Isekai Hiroyuki manga, which is written by Tasuku Totsuka and illustrated by Kengoro Nishide ( Daigo The Beast: Umehara Fighting Gamers! ), is described on Tonari no Young Jump as follows:

Humanity has been driving away the Demon Lord's army for a long time by summoning "Heroes" once every 100 years. But one day, the Demon Lord's army devises a countermeasure to the Heroes: entrap and kill them when they're in a defenseless state straight after the summoning. To commemorate this historic fear, the Great Demon Lord designated that year as "Year One of Entrapment Killing." The Heroes have all been slaughtered by the Demon Lord's forces ever since. Fast forward to today, Year 1000 of Entrapment Killing: the summoners are very worried. "What kind of Hero should we call? I don't know... Someone take this out of our hands!" And thus, they summoned Hiroyuki, creator of 2channel and the master at settling debates.

Nishimura himself supervises the manga.

Nishimura founded the anonymous imageboard 2channel in 1999. The imageboard allows users to post images and messages anonymously, and has more than 600 active "boards" dedicated to broad topics. The Densha Otoko story originated in the site, as well as multiple other social phenomena. Nishimura resigned from the 2channel company in 2002.

Inspired by 2channel, Christoper Poole founded the 4chan anonymous imageboard in 2003, initially to discuss anime. The site is the origin of many Internet memes and social phenomena. The site has gained notoriety for being the origin of the Anonymous hacktivist group. Poole stepped down as the site's administrator and sold it to Nishimura in 2015.

Nishimura previously served as Director of Niwango Inc., the company that launched Nico Nico Douga , until 2013. He is often referred to in Japan solely by his given name Hiroyuki.

