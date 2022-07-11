And Yet The Town Moves Manga Artist Says No Anime On the Horizon

Despite the recent revival of older manga titles, editor flatly denied the possibility

And Yet the Town Moves ( Sore de mo Machi wa Mawatteiru ) manga creator Masakazu Ishiguro made a tongue-in-cheek announcement on Twitter on Sunday: the manga will not be getting an anime anytime soon.

He recounted: "The other day, I had tea with the editor for SoreMachi and asked them, 'So if Lucifer and the Biscuit Hammer and Trigun can get new anime, is there anything on the horizon for SoreMachi ?' And they said... 'No.'"

Ishiguro jokingly indicated exasperation by commenting, "Oh, so that's how it is!!!"

And Yet the Town Moves shares a certain commonality with Satoshi Mizukami 's Lucifer and the Biscuit Hammer and Yasuhiro Nightow 's Trigun : they all serialized in Shonengahosha 's Young King Ours magazine. And Yet the Town Moves ran from 2005 to 2016, while Lucifer and the Biscuit Hammer ran from 2005 to 2010. Trigun initially ran in Tokuma Shoten 's Monthly Shonen Captain magazine from 1995 to 1997 before returning with Trigun Maximum in Shonengahosha 's Young King Ours magazine later in 1997 until 2007.

The television anime of Satoshi Mizukami 's Lucifer and the Biscuit Hammer ( Hoshi no Samidare ) manga premiered on July 8. CG Studio Orange ( BEASTARS , Land of the Lustrous ) is producing a new anime based on Yasuhiro Nightow 's Trigun manga titled Trigun Stampede that will debut in 2023.

And Yet the Town Moves previously inspired a television anime that premiered in Japan in October 2010, and Sentai Filmworks released the series on DVD in 2012, and on Blu-ray Disc in 2016.