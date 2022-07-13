Billy BanBan's Susumu Sugawara Soulfully Performs "Kokoro Arigatou" and "Usubeni" Live In Studio

Susumu Sugawara, one half of the folk group Billy BanBan , recently dropped by at the Nippon Cultural Broadcasting studio and performed a soulful rendition of "Kokoro Arigatou" ( Doraemon: Nobita's Little "Star Wars" 2021 insert song ) as well as a cover of Sae Kobayakawa's "Usubeni" (from The [email protected] Cinderella Girls ) alongside hosts Yohei Onishi and singing cosplayer Hikari.

The 74-year-old singer also shared some valuable insights on how music production has changed since the '60s, as well as the inspiration behind the song "Kokoro Arigatou".

Billy BanBan is a Japanese folk group composed of sibling duo Takashi Sugawara and Susumu Sugawara. Their debut record “Shiroi Buranko” in 1969 was a big hit, as were their following records “MIDORIINU,“ “Renge Sou,” and “Sayonara wo Surutameni.” Susumu Sugawara recently launched his own YouTube and Nico Nico Douga channels and has been uploading anime song covers. “Kokoro Arigatou,” Billy BanBan 's latest song produced for the film Doraemon: Nobita's Little "Star Wars" ," was released in March 2022.

The Anime Songs Party is a new fan-participation program. The program is seeking international participants to cover anime songs both as soloists and bands. More information can be found at its official website