Ninjala Collab With Tokyo Revengers Launches On July 20

10 costumes will be available in limited-time event

GungHo Online Entertainment 's (GOE) Ninjala Switch game will hold a collaboration with the Tokyo Revengers anime and manga series from July 20 to August 24. A total of ten Tokyo Revengers -themed outfits and costumes will be available for a limited time, including Toman boss Manjiro “Mikey” Sano's outfit and two Ken “Draken” Ryuguji styles.

The game will hold a gacha for Mikey's special outfit from July 20 to August 24, and Kazutora Hanemiya from August 10 to 24. Winning Featured Battles can unlock special outfits for Pah-chin.

In addition, the WNA Academy will host an in-game tournament on August 20. All participants get a Tokyo Revengers logo sticker. Prizes include special collab IPPON Decorations, Emotes, Gold Medals, and Gacha Coins. Players who log in during the collab period will receive three IPPON Gum (Toman).

The free-to-play online Switch game launched on June 24, 2020. The game supports up to eight-player multiplayer, local or online. A television anime debuted in January.

Source: Email Correspondence