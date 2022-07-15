Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Trains Return to Los Angeles

Trains will run between Downtown Los Angeles, Santa Monica for limited time

The official English Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Twitter account announced on Thursday that trains featuring the anime's characters will run between Downtown Los Angeles (DTLA) and Santa Monica "for a limited time only." The tweet did not specify the end date.

For a limited time only, take a ride on the special Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba trains in Los Angeles! 🥳



DTLA ↔️ Santa Monica#Kimetsu_anime_3rd pic.twitter.com/SqnmGZtYIs — Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba (English) (@DemonSlayerUSA) July 14, 2022

The trains appeared in April last year to promote the North America release of the Demon Slayer – Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Movie: Mugen Train anime.

The first television anime of Koyoharu Gotouge 's Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba manga premiered in April 2019. Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Mugen Train Arc , a seven-episode arc that adapts the Mugen Train film, premiered in October 2021. The Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Entertainment District Arc ( Kimetsu no Yaiba: Yūkaku-hen ) television anime then premiered on December 5 with a one-hour special.

Director Haruo Sotozaki , character designer and chief animation director Akira Matsushima , the animation studio ufotable , and the main cast are all returning for the upcoming Swordsmith Village Arc (Katanakaji no Sato-Hen) television anime.