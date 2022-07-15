Interest
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Trains Return to Los Angeles
posted on by Kim Morrissy
The official English Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Twitter account announced on Thursday that trains featuring the anime's characters will run between Downtown Los Angeles (DTLA) and Santa Monica "for a limited time only." The tweet did not specify the end date.
For a limited time only, take a ride on the special Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba trains in Los Angeles! 🥳— Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba (English) (@DemonSlayerUSA) July 14, 2022
DTLA ↔️ Santa Monica#Kimetsu_anime_3rd pic.twitter.com/SqnmGZtYIs
The trains appeared in April last year to promote the North America release of the Demon Slayer – Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Movie: Mugen Train anime.
The first television anime of Koyoharu Gotouge's Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba manga premiered in April 2019. Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Mugen Train Arc, a seven-episode arc that adapts the Mugen Train film, premiered in October 2021. The Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Entertainment District Arc (Kimetsu no Yaiba: Yūkaku-hen) television anime then premiered on December 5 with a one-hour special.
Director Haruo Sotozaki, character designer and chief animation director Akira Matsushima, the animation studio ufotable, and the main cast are all returning for the upcoming Swordsmith Village Arc (Katanakaji no Sato-Hen) television anime.
Source: Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba official English Twitter account