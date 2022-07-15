Dragon Ball Z Phone, Electronics Accessory Line Comes to CASETiFY

Collaboration shop launches on July 28

Hot off the heels of its Sailor Moon collab, the Hong Kong-based CASETiFY phone accessory company will launch a Dragon Ball Z line on July 28. The lineup includes smartphone cases, AirPods, AirPod Pros, MacBook cases, MagSafe wallets, MagSafe wireless chargers, Apple Watch bands, and AirTags, with prices ranging from US$35-85.

The smartphone cases offer protection for falls up to 9.8 feet. The collection of Hologram and Lenticular cases is inspired by the battle against Frieza and Goku's iconic "Kamehameha" attack.

Select countries in Asia will also have access to a limited-edition water bottle, a "Dragon Radar" 3D Airpods case, and a " Dragon Ball "-inspired basketball.

The store ships worldwide to more than 100 countries.

Source: Press Release