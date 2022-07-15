Resident Evil Netflix Series Name Drops Deca-Dence Anime, Nyaa Torrent Site

Netflix 's live-action Resident Evil series makes surprising references to things that may be familiar to some anime fans. In a short scene in episode 2, two characters name drop the Deca-Dence anime and the Nyaa torrent site.

The dialogue for the relevant scene is as follows:

JADE WESKER: What's going on? NERD GIRL: Simon's got the new Deca-Dence . It's the super-hard-to-get anime. JADE WESKER: Not that hard. It's on Nyaa. NERD GIRL: Not here. Umbrella blocks torrent sites. Simon's, like, the only one that could get around the firewall.

Notably, Jade pronounces "Nyaa" as "Nie-ah" in the scene. "Nyaa" (pronounced "Nyah" in Japanese) is the Japanese onomatopoeia for a cat's meowing.

There are certain parallels between the stories of Deca-Dence and Resident Evil ; both series are set in a company town and explore the implications of corporate control over the people.

Deca-Dence premiered in Japan on July 8. Funimation screened the anime's first episode on July 3 during its FunimationCon 2020 virtual anime convention. The company streamed the anime as it airs in Japan. The anime is also available on Crunchyroll and Hulu .

The Netflix Original Series live-action adaptation of CAPCOM 's Resident Evil survival horror game franchise premiered on Thursday at 3:00 a.m. EDT.

[Via @Aurica__]