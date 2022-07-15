Interest
Resident Evil Netflix Series Name Drops Deca-Dence Anime, Nyaa Torrent Site
posted on by Kim Morrissy
Netflix's live-action Resident Evil series makes surprising references to things that may be familiar to some anime fans. In a short scene in episode 2, two characters name drop the Deca-Dence anime and the Nyaa torrent site.
The dialogue for the relevant scene is as follows:
JADE WESKER: What's going on?
NERD GIRL: Simon's got the new Deca-Dence. It's the super-hard-to-get anime.
JADE WESKER: Not that hard. It's on Nyaa.
NERD GIRL: Not here. Umbrella blocks torrent sites. Simon's, like, the only one that could get around the firewall.
Notably, Jade pronounces "Nyaa" as "Nie-ah" in the scene. "Nyaa" (pronounced "Nyah" in Japanese) is the Japanese onomatopoeia for a cat's meowing.
There are certain parallels between the stories of Deca-Dence and Resident Evil; both series are set in a company town and explore the implications of corporate control over the people.
Deca-Dence premiered in Japan on July 8. Funimation screened the anime's first episode on July 3 during its FunimationCon 2020 virtual anime convention. The company streamed the anime as it airs in Japan. The anime is also available on Crunchyroll and Hulu.
The Netflix Original Series live-action adaptation of CAPCOM's Resident Evil survival horror game franchise premiered on Thursday at 3:00 a.m. EDT.
[Via @Aurica__]