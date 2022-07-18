Commercial Replica of Fullmetal Alchemist's Alphonse's Helmet Weighs 11kg

...and costs US$1,206

Fullmetal Alchemist deuteragonist Alphonse Elric is iconic for appearing as a walking suit of heavy armor. The Castem metalwork maker has created a commercial replica of the helmet, which weighs a whopping 11 kilograms.

The smiths first created a 3D model of Al's head, which they then recreated by heating stainless steel at 1,700 degrees Celsius and pouring it into a mold. In addition, Al's blood seal is printed on the exclusive box for the first 50 customers.

You can purchase the helmet internationally through Castem's Ebay store page. It costs US$1,206.43, so it's not within every fan's grasp. It is a made-to-order product, and will take approximately three months to ship.

For those in Japan interested in simply seeing it in the flesh (er, metal), it will be on exhibit at the meta mate Spectrum Nihonbashi store inside the second floor of the COREDO Muromachi Terrace shopping complex.

Source: Iron Factory via Nijimen