Life-Sized Spheal Rolls Into Pokémon Centers
posted on by Kim Morrissy
The adorable round Spheal is bigger and beefier than Pokémon players would think at first glance. This truth is especially evident now that the Pokémon Center Online is selling life-sized Spheal plushes for gamers to chill with.
The plush measures 80×98×100 centimeters, which means that it's around three feet tall. It also weighs 7.44 kilograms, which puts it over 16 pounds. It costs 49,500 yen (US$359), and is exclusive to the Japan store.
Other adorable life-sized Pokémon over the years include a giant Snorlax, a hefty Pikachu, a rideable Lapras, and a very long Furret.
Source: Pokémon Center Online via Nijimen