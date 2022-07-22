Attack on Titan Outfits Storm Dead By Daylight Game

Game adds 8 survivor costumes, 2 killer costumes, 5 charms

The Dead By Daylight survival horror multiplayer game added an Attack on Titan outfit collection on Tuesday, allowing survivors to either dress up as familiar cast members or killers to wreak havoc as Titans. The game added eight survivor costumes, two killer costumes, and five charms.

The trailer previews the costumes:

The following costumes are available through the in-game store:

Survivor (Very Rare):

Dwight Fairfield - Eren's Uniform

Yui Kimura - Mikasa's Uniform

Jake Park - Levi's Uniform

Meg Thomas - Annie's Uniform

Felix Richter - Armin's Uniform

Kate Denson - Historia's Uniform

Zarina Kassir - Hange's Uniform

Ace Visconti - Kenny's Uniform

Killer (Ultra Rare):

The Oni – Armored Titan

The Spirit – War Hammer Titan

The following Charms can be unlocked by fulfilling the conditions listed below:

Cadet Corps Crest Charm: Logging on during the Mid-Chapter release, or purchasing any Attack on Titan outfit after the release of Chapter 25

outfit after the release of Chapter 25 Scout Regiment Corps Crest Charm: Unlocking any 3 Attack on Titan outfits

outfits Military Police Regiment Crest Charm: Unlocking any 2 Attack on Titan outfits

outfits Garrison Regiment Crest Charm: Unlocking any Attack on Titan Survivor outfit

Survivor outfit Wall Titan Charm: Unlocking any Attack on Titan Killer outfit

The game's development team also unveiled the concept art for each outfit:

Behaviour Interactive's Dead By Daylight game first launched on Microsoft Windows worldwide in June 2016. It is also available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, iOS and Android, Stadia, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S. Alongside outfits from classic American horror films, the game features costumes from various Japanese franchises, including Silent Hill , Resident Evil , and Ringu .

Source: Dead By Daylight official website