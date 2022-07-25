Brand The Glory of The Principality of Zeon Onto Your Sandwich

With the "Hot Sandwich Cooker",fans can now display their allegiance to the glorious Principality of Zeon by...branding its emblem onto their sandwiches and toast.

With the " Mobile Suit Gundam Hot Sandwich Cooker", Gundam fans can now display their allegiance to the glorious Principality of Zeon by...branding its emblem onto their sandwiches and toast.

Made in Japan in Tsubame-Sanjo, Niigata, a city known for its craftsmanship, this sandwich griller by Plex is coated in a fluoroplastic coating that prevents burning and ensures easy cleaning after use. Its utility is not limited to grilling sandwiches either; since the top and bottom removable plates are flat on one side, it can also be used as a frying pan. The plates can also be fixed in a 90-degree open position, making it easy to add ingredients or check the state of cooking.

The " Mobile Suit Gundam Hot Sandwich Cooker" costs 6,050 yen each including tax (around US$45) and can be purchased at Premium Bandai.

Source: Gundam.info



