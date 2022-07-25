Elden Ring's Ranni the Witch Gets Her Very Own Figure

A figure of Ranni the Witch from the worldwide videogame hit Elden Ring has been announced by the fashion brand TORCH TORCH at this past weekend's Wonder Festival 2022 Summer. The prototype looks striking even in its uncolored state: sitting in her chair with her four arms folded in their customary position, it looks like she was taken right out of the game—especially since the figure also sports her second, spectral face as well.

The figure stands at approximately 29 cm (11.5 in) tall, is made of PVC and ABS, and was sculpted by Masato Ohata (@shiyumaimai on Twitter). It is expected to go on sale worldwide in 2023.

Source: TORCH TORCH Official Twitter



Disclosure: Bandai Namco Filmworks Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Bandai Namco Holdings Inc., is a non-controlling, minority shareholder in Anime News Network Inc.