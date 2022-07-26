I'd Buy this Persona 25th Anniversary Merch for a Dollar

Atlus ' Persona series of games is 25 years old this year. To celebrate, they've teamed up with 100-yen shop Seria (the Japanese equivalent of a dollar store) to bring out a sizeable collection of merch that won't break the bank. From key chains and folders to stickers and bags, these items feature the various protagonists and/or their school logos from the original Persona through Persona 5 . They even include Persona 3 's PSP-only female protagonist. Check them all out below!

All the items shown above are currently on sale at Seria stores across Japan for 110 yen ($0.80) tax included.

Source: Persona Channel via Nijimen