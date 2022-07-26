×
  • remind me tomorrow
  • remind me next week
  • never remind me
Subscribe to the ANN Newsletter • Wake up every Sunday to a curated list of ANN's most interesting posts of the week. read more

Interest
Mount Princess Mononoke's Animal Friends' Heads on Your Fridge

posted on by Richard Eisenbeis

As part of Princess Mononoke's 25th anniversary, Donguri Republic is selling a collection of magnets based on the characters from the film—that just so happen to look like head mounts on the wall of a hunting cabin.

These include Moro, Moro's pup, the Forest Spirit, Nago, Yakul, and even San herself. Each sells individually for 1320 yen (approx. $9.68 USD) or in a set for 7,920 yen (approx. $58.10 USD) at either Donguri Republic's physical stores or their online Donguri-sora shop.

Of course, if that's too morbid for you, you can pick up this decidedly non-decapitated stuffed Yakul instead.

Source: YouPouch

discuss this in the forum |
bookmark/share with: short url

Interest homepage / archives