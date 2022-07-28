Gundam Fans Notice New Call of Duty Game Logo Looks a Bit Familiar

Project Aurora logo bears a striking resemblance to Amuro Ray's personal emblem

Upcoming Call of Duty battle-royal mobile game, currently going by the codename “Call of Duty: Project Aurora,” has a new logo—and it's one that may look more than a bit familiar if you're a Gundam fan.

Posted by Project Aurora news and rumor Twitter feed @PlayWZMobile and subsequently shared on Reddit, fans were quick to notice that the project's new logo (which is already being used on the Call of Duty official website), looks almost identical to Amuro Ray's personal emblem as seen on the shoulder of the RX-93 ν Gundam in Mobile Suit Gundam: Char's Counterattack .

Sure, there are a few differences—namely in color, overall thickness of the logo, and the length of the points—but it's clear that the two emblems share the same basic design. And while users on Twitter and Reddit are eagerly awaiting some sort of legal action, neither Activision (the owners of Call of Duty) nor Bandai Namco Filmworks (the owners of Gundam ) have made any official comment on the matter at time of publication.

Source: Twitter user @PlayWZMobile via Reddit



Disclosure: Bandai Namco Filmworks Inc. (Sunrise) is a is a non-controlling, minority shareholder in Anime News Network Inc.