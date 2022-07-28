Hololive's Minato Aqua Diagnosed with COVID-19

Hololive announced Wednesday that VTuber Minato Aqua has tested positive for COVID-19. She is currently receiving treatment as prescribed by her doctor. Luckily, she did not come into contact with any other Hololive VTubers while contagious.

Minato Aqua is a second-generation hololive VTuber talent who debuted in August 2018. Minato, Oozora Subaru, and Momosuzu Nene are part of a unit called NEGI☆U. The unit's first single was "Tsumari wa Itsumo Kujikenai!" which was the ending theme song for the television anime of Wakame Konbu 's The Great Jahy Will Not Be Defeated! manga.

hololive announced in January that Aqua is getting her own game this year on an unspecified console or portable game system. Entergram is developing and publishing the game.

She had a horse race named after her in July 2021.

Source: Hololive's Official Twitter via otakomu