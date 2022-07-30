China Airlines Jet to be Covered in Pokémon

This jet, named the “Pikachu Jet CI” will operate mainly in the Asia region, including flights between Tokyo and Taipei.

The Pokémon Company has recently announced that China Airlines will be the newest airline to have a Pokémon -themed jet in the air.

This jet, named the “Pikachu Jet CI” will operate mainly in the Asia region, including flights between Tokyo and Taipei. The livery itself will feature eleven Pokémon on a purple background and have fun little accents like pokéballs on the engines.

“Pikachu Jet CI” will join the already-in-service “Pikachu Jet BC1” and “Pikachu Jet BC2” operated by Skymark Airlines in Japan. These planes primarily operate on routes to and from Japan's tropical island of Okinawa but occasionally fly to other locations around Japan as well. Flying on one of these planes gives you access to various Pokémon -themed inflight amenities and services—as well as the ability to purchase related merch.

The official Pokémon Air Adventures website also hints that similar Pikachu jets are in the works for markets across the world so soon you may be able to fly on one of these planes even if you aren't heading to Asia.

Source: Pokémon Air Adventures via Siliconera