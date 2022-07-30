Interest
Gundam Evolution Players Vote for Their Favorite Gundam Anime
posted on by Richard Eisenbeis
After upcoming game Gundam Evolution's recent network test, players in both North America and Japan were invited to take a survey about the experience. One of the questions on the survey asked players what their favorite Gundam anime were—with players being able to choose up to 10 different series a piece. The Gundam Evolution official Twitter account posted the results of this question earlier this week. Check out the full results below.
Top 10 Favorite Gundam Anime (North America)
1. Mobile Suit Gundam
2. Mobile Suit Gundam: Iron-Blooded Orphans
3. Mobile Suit Gundam Unicorn
4. Mobile Suit Gundam Wing
5. Mobile Suit Gundam: Char's Counterattack
6. Mobile Suit Gundam: The 08th MS Team
7. Mobile Suit Gundam 00
8. Mobile Fighter G Gundam
9. Mobile Suit Zeta Gundam
10. Mobile Suit Gundam Thunderbolt
Top 10 Favorite Gundam Anime (Japan)
1. Mobile Suit Gundam Unicorn
2. Mobile Suit Gundam: Char's Counterattack
3. Mobile Suit Gundam 00
4. Mobile Suit Gundam Hathaway
5. Mobile Suit Gundam
6. Mobile Suit Gundam Seed
7. Mobile Suit Zeta Gundam
8. Mobile Suit Gundam: The 08th MS Team
9. Mobile Suit Gundam: Iron-Blooded Orphans
10. Mobile Suit Gundam 0083: Stardust Memory
Top 10 Favorite Gundam Anime (North America and Japan Combined)
1. Mobile Suit Gundam Unicorn
2. Mobile Suit Gundam
3. Mobile Suit Gundam: Char's Counterattack
4. Mobile Suit Gundam 00
5. Mobile Suit Gundam: Iron-Blooded Orphans
6. Mobile Suit Gundam: The 08th MS Team
7. Mobile Suit Zeta Gundam
8. Mobile Suit Gundam Hathaway
9. Mobile Suit Gundam Seed
10. Mobile Suit Gundam Wing
Source: GUNDAM EVOLUTION Twitter via Otakomu