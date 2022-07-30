Gundam Evolution Players Vote for Their Favorite Gundam Anime

A team whose credits include The Witcher, Shang-Chi, and the CG-animated Saint Seiya series shared their five year journey to bring Knights of the Zodiac to reality.

― Director Tomek Baginski and Toei Animation producer Yoshi Ikezawa dove into the details of their partnership and how they worked together to bring Knights of the Zodiac to life. Fight choreographer Andy Cheng spoke about his involvemen...