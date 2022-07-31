Ever wanted to make Hello Kitty clean your house? Well, robot vacuum company AiMY is teaming up with Sanrio to bring out a pair of robot vacuums in the likeness of Hello Kitty and Cinnamoroll.

Each vacuum is 265x270x80 millimeters (about 11x11x4 inches), weighs 1.5 kilograms (about 3 pounds), and can hold 180 milliliters (about 0.75 cups) of dirt. They can clean about 104 square feet (or about six Japanese tatami mats) per 30 minutes of run time and can be set to do double that in a 60-minute cycle.

Both units are on sale now in Japan for 14,800 yen (about US$111) each.

Source: Livedoor News via Otakomu