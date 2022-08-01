Fate/Grand Order's Most Maxed Out Common Servants

Which common servants are your favorites?

In the Japanese version of the Fate/Grand Order mobile game, all servants, regardless of rarity, can reach the max level of 120—though not without spending a large number of limited resources. Because of this, most players choose to level up the rarer (and stronger) 4 or 5-star servants they own. However, there are also players who care more about playing with their favorite character than building the strongest team that they can.

So, at Fate/Grand Order Fes. 2022 this past weekend, the creators of the game released a list of the 10 common servants (i.e., those with a 1, 2, or 3-star rarity) who have been raised to the max level by the largest number of Japanese players. Here are the results

1) Kiyohime (Berserker) - 3 Star

2) Arash (Archer) – 1 Star

3) Robin Hood (Archer) – 3 Star

4) Okada Izō (Assassin) – 3 Star

5) Cú Chulainn (Lancer) – 3 Star

6) Ushiwakamaru (Rider) – 3 Star

7) Medusa (Rider) – 3 Star

8) Chen Gong – 2 Star

9) Sasaki Kojirō – 1 Star

10) Charlotte Corday – 1 Star

Fate/Grand Order Fes. 2022 ～7th Anniversary～ took place at Makuhari Messe in Chiba, Japan, from July 30, 2022, to July 31, 2022.