×
  • remind me tomorrow
  • remind me next week
  • never remind me
Subscribe to the ANN Newsletter • Wake up every Sunday to a curated list of ANN's most interesting posts of the week. read more

Interest
Card Captor Sakura's Dream Staff Makes for An Elegant Earring

posted on by Richard Eisenbeis

As part of their 25th Anniversary project, Cardcaptor Sakura has teamed up with mayla classic to create a collection of earrings based on Sakura's Dream Staff as seen in Cardcaptor Sakura: Clear Card.

Each of the four pairs of earrings comes with a different motif based on a different one of Sakura's outfits. (Check out the trailer in the tweet below to see them in all their glory.)

And if you think they look too beautiful to wear, they also come with a frame and a display box.

The earrings will go on sale on August 5, 2022.

Source: maya classic on Twitter via Nijimen

discuss this in the forum |
bookmark/share with: short url

Interest homepage / archives