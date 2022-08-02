Card Captor Sakura's Dream Staff Makes for An Elegant Earring

As part of their 25th Anniversary project, Cardcaptor Sakura has teamed up with mayla classic to create a collection of earrings based on Sakura's Dream Staff as seen in Cardcaptor Sakura: Clear Card .

Each of the four pairs of earrings comes with a different motif based on a different one of Sakura's outfits. (Check out the trailer in the tweet below to see them in all their glory.)

And if you think they look too beautiful to wear, they also come with a frame and a display box.

The earrings will go on sale on August 5, 2022.

Source: maya classic on Twitter via Nijimen