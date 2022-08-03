NFL Star Jamaal Williams' PSA to Fans: "Bring Me Anime Stuff"

Detroit Lions' running back Jamaal Williams wants his fans to bring him "anime stuff."

In a "PSA" video posted yesterday on the Detroit Lions official Twitter account, Williams expressed special appreciation for fans who gift him anime merchandise, saying that they are his "first priority."

"When people bring anime stuff, I know they understand me as a person; they don't just see me as a football player," Williams continued, brandishing a bag full of Naruto posters and figures, "Bring me some stuff, and I give you stuff."

Williams is an avid anime fan. The header of his Twitter profile features an image of Gaara from Naruto , and he recently tweeted about his ascent up the mountain of One Piece episodes.

I'm only on episode 122 of one piece but this boy luffy is a character… man hit a gum gum pistol, slapped his arm and turned into the gum gum shotgun 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/QiTWJATf8G — Jamaal Williams (@jswaggdaddy) July 27, 2022

In another interesting overlap between NFL and anime fandoms, the Los Angeles Chargers posted its schedule as an anime intro back in May.

Source: Detroit Lions official Twitter account