Standees of All 195 Made in Abyss Ilblu Villagers Can Be Yours... for $1500

From the cute to the eldritch (to the decidedly phallic)' Ilblu Village is full of all kinds of crazy-looking Hollow characters.

From the cute to the eldritch (to the decidedly phallic) Made in Abyss ' Ilblu Village is full of all kinds of crazy-looking Hollow characters. Takeshobo Shop is now selling acrylic standees for all 195 of them—but only in their limited-time shop in Osaka's Namba Marui.

Each standee is around 4 inches tall and the full collection can be yours for 209,000 yen (approx. US$1,557). However, if there's a specific one that's caught your eye, they can also be purchased in sets of 15 for 16,500 yen (approx. US$123). Since they're not being sold online, the real challenge is getting to Osaka to buy them. Worse still, as the shop will only be around from August 4 to August 14, time is already running out.

Source: Takeshobo Shop via Otakomu