Wings of Honneamise Document File Gives a Peek into Gainax in the 80s

Rare documentary will be included with film's 4K remaster

1980s Gainax classic The Wings of Honneamise is getting a 4K remaster. While it will be getting both a limited theatrical and Blu-ray release in Japan, the latter, the “4K Remaster Memorial Box” contains something special: a documentary released in 1987 on VHS and never again.

The 30-minute “ The Wings of Honneamise Document File” contains behind-the-scenes footage of the planning and making of the film and includes interviews with the film's staff. But more than just ripping the documentary from VHS, the Memorial Box version of the Document File has been upscaled from for the best picture quality possible. (A brief excerpt is currently available on YouTube .)

The Wings of Honneamise will be hitting Japanese theaters in all its 4K remastered glory on October 28. Those who see the film will have the option to purchase The Wings of Honneamise 4K Remaster Memorial Box, Document File included, for 15,000 yen (approx. $112) a month before its general release on November 25.

Source: Comic Natalie