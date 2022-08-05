Giant 3D Dog Invades Billboards in Shibuya

Last year, Shinjuku made waves with its giant 3D cat billboard (which is sometimes replaced with Final Fantasy VII's Red XIII).

Not to be outdone, rival Tokyo area Shibuya now has their own 3D mascot in the form of a similarly giant dog.

The dog is, of course, an Akita and bears a striking resemblance to Hachiko, the dog who famously waited for his owner to come home from work at Shibuya station each day—even after his owner had passed away.

Moreover, instead of being contained to a single billboard like Shinjuku's cat, Shibuya's dog is able to move freely between eight different billboards.

It's seriously cute, you guys.

Source: YouPouch