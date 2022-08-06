Cute Stuffed Pui Pui Molcars—Now With Tiny Hats!

Banpresto 's Ichiban Kuji lottery will be offering a new collection of stuffed Molcars (now wearing driver training signs as hats) as the A prize in their Pui Pui Molcar Driving School drawing this November. Not only are they really cute, they look almost identical to what they look like in the show as well.

Each entry will cost 650 yen (approx. $4.88) and the full list of prizes is as follows: Prize A: Plushie Prize B: Potato-themed Shoulder Eco-bag Prize C: Mini Plate Prize D: Towel Collection Prize E: Rubber Items Collection Last Prize: Potato in Training Plushie, Last One ver. Double Chance Campaign: Potato in Training Plushie, Last One ver.

Source: Nijimen