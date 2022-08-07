Only 60 People Will Get These Hand-Made Sailor Moon Glass Pens

As part of Sailor Moon 's 30th Anniversary comes the “ Sailor Moon Eternal Premium Frame Stamp Set.” The set contains both stamps and postcards of the Sailor Guardians along with folders and a collector's box to keep them in. But for those willing to pay the big bucks, there's a special version of the set which contains a hand-made glass pen. However, there's only 60 of them being made.

Each of these glass pens is based on the Crisis Moon Compact as seen in the Sailor Moon Eternal films. The nib of each is decorated with a shining moon opal and the shaft is decorated with pink swirls of light in the shape of a ribbon.

While the standard stamp set is already available for pre-order for 6,300 yen (approx. $47.32) at post offices and online, the “Premium Glass Pen Special Set” will be available for pre-order starting on August 10, 2022, and will cost 60,500 yen (approx. $454.40). 30 will be available through the Official Sailor Moon Fanclub and another 30 will be available on the Official Sailor Moon Online Store. As many people will no doubt want to get their hands on these despite the price, those interested in buying one will need to enter a raffle (with the winners gaining the right to purchase). So, if you plan on throwing your hat in the ring, here's wishing you luck!

Source: Nijimen