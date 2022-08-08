This 4-Foot-Tall Berserk Statue Can Be Yours for $1500

This past weekend, Japanese figure maker Prime 1 Studio announced it would be releasing a new figure of Guts from the ever-popular manga Berserk . However, this is no ordinary figure; it's both giant and super expensive.

The “Guts Berserker Armor Unleashed Edition” figure features Guts clad in the Berserker Armor standing on a pile of monster corpses. At 1/3 scale—including its LED equipped base—it stands at almost exactly 4 feet tall and weighs a staggering 62 lbs.

As for the price, there are two versions of the figure. The basic one retails for 107,790 yen (approximately US$1,534.50) while the “DX edition”—which includes two additional swappable heads along with two additional swappable arms (to change how Guts holds the Dragon Slayer)—will cost you 228,690 yen (US$1,688).

And with such a huge size and extreme attention to detail, this figure looks to actually be worth the hefty price tag.

Source: Prime 1 Studio via Otakomu