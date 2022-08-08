Voice Actor Natsuki Hanae Shares a Wholesome Moment With His Daughter

The popularsings "Twinkle, Twinkle, Little Star" with one of his toddler daughters

Voice actor Natsuki Hanae , who is best known for playing Tanjiro in Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba , became the doting father of twin daughters in September 2020. Last Thursday, he shared a particularly adorable moment with one of his daughters: a recording of the two of them singing the Japanese lyrics of "Twinkle, Twinkle, Little Star."

The tweet accumulated over 200,000 likes, with hundreds of comments remarking on how cute the clip is.

Hanae married in 2016, and he openly posts about how much he loves and appreciates his wife. Besides his role as Tanjiro, Hanae is well known for voicing Ken Kaneki in Tokyo Ghoul , Kōsei Arima in Your Lie in April , and Taichi Yagami in the Digimon tri films.

[Via Nijimen]