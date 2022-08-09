×
Interest
Madoka Magic's Soul Gems Make for Atmospheric Lamps

posted on by Richard Eisenbeis

With the Puella Magi Madoka Magica anime celebrating its 10th anniversary and a new movie on the horizon, here comes a pair of table lamps shaped like Madoka and Homura's soul gems from Useless Use Laboratory.

Much larger than the transformation items we see in the series, these lamps are about 7 inches tall and cost 19,800 yen (approximately US$146) a piece. They will be available to order from August 3 to 21, with delivery expected in mid-December.

Other Madoka Magica items include a pair of footstools that are hollow for storage purposes that cost 19,800 yen (approximately US$146) each and a pair of rugs that sport the witches' cute-yet-creepy art style for 12,100 yen (approximately US$89) each.

Now, the only question: do the lamps get cloudy the more you use them?

Source: Useless Use Laboratory via Nijimen

