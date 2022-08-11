Interest
Kenichi Sonoda Draws Spy×Family For Comiket Doujinshi Publication
posted on by Kim Morrissy
Kenichi Sonoda (Gunsmith Cats, Riding Bean) is an old-school manga veteran, but he's by no means oblivious to the changing times. He regularly participates in Comiket under the circle name of "Ganso Sonoda-ya" (Progenitor Sonoda's Shop), and for the upcoming event this weekend he drew Spy×Family's Yor and Anya for the cover of his Megaton Punch doujinshi series.
【#C100 #コミケ100 告知】— 元祖園田屋@園田健一@夏コミ(日)東N32a(中の人はスタッフ) (@ganso_sonodaya) August 9, 2022
サークル「元祖園田屋」
8月14日（日） 東地区 "Ｎ"-32a
新刊はメガトンパンチ27❗️#スパイファミリー のアーニャとヨルさんの表紙が目印です‼️
また #BeanBandit 3点セットも持っていきます❗️
BD・公式同人誌・FAN BOOKの３点セットです‼️
よろしくお願いします✨ pic.twitter.com/Rh28w15oZx
Sonoda is also selling a set of Bean Bandit merch—a Blu-ray, an official doujinshi, and a fan book—at his booth on Sunday. You can check it out in the east area at "Ｎ"-32a.
Sonoda's circle has previously created tributes for Kemono Friends and Girls und Panzer, among other popular franchises.
The anime adaptation of Tatsuya Endō's massively popular SPY×FAMILY manga will resume this October.
Source: Ganso Sonoda-ya Twitter account