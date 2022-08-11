×
Interest
Kenichi Sonoda Draws Spy×Family For Comiket Doujinshi Publication

posted on by Kim Morrissy
The Gunsmith Cats, Riding Bean creator has previously created doujinshi for Kemono Friends, Girls und Panzer

Kenichi Sonoda (Gunsmith Cats, Riding Bean) is an old-school manga veteran, but he's by no means oblivious to the changing times. He regularly participates in Comiket under the circle name of "Ganso Sonoda-ya" (Progenitor Sonoda's Shop), and for the upcoming event this weekend he drew Spy×Family's Yor and Anya for the cover of his Megaton Punch doujinshi series.

Sonoda is also selling a set of Bean Bandit merch—a Blu-ray, an official doujinshi, and a fan book—at his booth on Sunday. You can check it out in the east area at "Ｎ"-32a.

Sonoda's circle has previously created tributes for Kemono Friends and Girls und Panzer, among other popular franchises.

The anime adaptation of Tatsuya Endō's massively popular SPY×FAMILY manga will resume this October.

Source: Ganso Sonoda-ya Twitter account

