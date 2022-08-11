Kenichi Sonoda Draws Spy×Family For Comiket Doujinshi Publication

Kenichi Sonoda ( Gunsmith Cats , Riding Bean ) is an old-school manga veteran, but he's by no means oblivious to the changing times. He regularly participates in Comiket under the circle name of "Ganso Sonoda-ya" (Progenitor Sonoda's Shop), and for the upcoming event this weekend he drew Spy×Family 's Yor and Anya for the cover of his Megaton Punch doujinshi series.

Sonoda is also selling a set of Bean Bandit merch—a Blu-ray, an official doujinshi , and a fan book—at his booth on Sunday. You can check it out in the east area at "Ｎ"-32a.

Sonoda's circle has previously created tributes for Kemono Friends and Girls und Panzer , among other popular franchises.

The anime adaptation of Tatsuya Endō 's massively popular SPY×FAMILY manga will resume this October.

Source: Ganso Sonoda-ya Twitter account